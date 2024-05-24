WATCH: Traumatised fisher relives tragedy that claimed 11 colleagues at sea

“I am grateful to be here alive today because surviving on that fateful day was not easy.”

Those are the words of Vukile Mpophoma, one of the nine surviving fishermen who were rescued when the Sea Harvest-owned MFV Lepanto sank. Eleven of their colleagues are presumed to have drowned on May 18 when the hake deep-sea trawl vessel sank about 350m into the ocean. Speaking during what was referred to as a “service” at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal on Thursday where the bereaved families of the 11 fishermen and survivors had gathered, Mpophoma from Delft was overwhelmed with emotions and struggled to speak in front of his colleagues’ families.

“I am grateful to be here alive today because surviving on that fateful day was not easy. We really don’t know how we survived or what transpired because everything happened (in) a split second. We just saw the vessel capsizing. While I was still in a state of panic I was able to look for the life raft and try to save others. I don’t know how I got the strength or was able to think about that, I think though it was God,” said Mpophoma. His colleagues Jeremy Minnies, William Boukers, Wilfred Swiers, Jeremia Coetze, Mohammed Groenewald, Eusibio Sias, Johnwill Isaacs, Marshall Titus, Christian Kleinsmidt, Johan Faro and Ashwell Thompson have not been found since the search was called off on Sunday. The devastated families of 11 missing fishermen along with the survivors of Sea Harvest’s MFV Lepanto came together on Thursday at the Cape Town Cruise Terminal. Picture: Leon Lestrade/Independent Newspapers The atmosphere became tense when the programme director opened the floor for families to share memories of their loved ones or express themselves in any way. After a moment of silence, an irate family member of 48-year-old Minnies had an outburst asking in frustration what they were expected to say, before leaving the gathering.

Speaking to the Cape Times, Minnies' sister Anastacia Smith said few details were provided when they were told about the "service" they were attending. "This started this morning when all families met for the first time under one roof with Sea Harvest officials and SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) to be addressed by them and for us to ask the burning questions we had. We left that meeting still unsatisfied, I asked if the bodies had not been found yet and the search was called off, where could they be because the only thing that makes sense is that the bodies are still in that vessel. They looked at me as if something was wrong with what I said. They need to find a way and get them out but they spoke about the need for resources, that it was too costly. Samsa said it would take about three weeks to do this investigation. We need closure, things cannot end like this. Even here they say this is not a memorial service but it seems like it. The way it is being done and also the priest giving a word," she said.

Smith said Minnies was a cook on the vessel and had been in the sector for nearly a decade. Sea Harvest assured the families transparency, that it would work with all authorities and cooperate with investigations. They also offered their support. Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barbara Creecy was also in attendance. She had explained during a media briefing on Wednesday that three vessels were fishing together about 34 nautical miles offshore from Hout Bay when the MFV Lepanto with 20 crew aboard encountered distress.