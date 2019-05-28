File picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Cape Town – Two carriages were set alight at Cape Town train station on Tuesday evening, the City Fire and Rescue Service said. It is believed the fire broke out at around 7.40pm. "They are busy extinguishing," spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said.

The power also had to be switched off at the station for safety reasons while firefighters were at work.

At the end of April, Thobela Xoseni appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court after two trains were set alight at Cape Town station on Easter Sunday.

Twelve carriages were affected but luckily no one was injured in the incident. The damage to the trains was estimated at R33 million.

After the mental state of the 30-year-old Xoseni, from Khayelitsha, was assessed by the district surgeon, he suggested he be referred for 30 days' psychiatric observation.

He is being kept in the hospital wing at Pollsmoor Prison in Tokai until his next court appearance on June 3.

More than 40 carriages have been burnt in arson attacks since 2017 and Mayor Dan Plato pointed out in April before Xoseni's arrest that no one has been charged as being responsible for any of the more than 10 incidents over the past two years.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa suspended its head of security in the Western Cape, along with two security officers, in connection with the April train fire at Cape Town station.



