WATCH: Unexpected sources which could spread the coronavirus in your home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town – With the lockdown extended for another two weeks, South Africans have to stay mindful in ensuring they remain protected against the coronavirus. While wearing protective masks, washing your hands frequently, avoiding touching your eyes, hands and mouth, and sticking to physical distancing recommendations are the more obvious ways of protecting yourself, your shoes, for example, could also be an unexpected source of the coronavirus in your home – if you don't take them off as soon as you get in the door, a Channel 4 documentary claims. Channel 4's How Clean Is Your House followed two couples as they learnt how to protect their families against Covid-19, which could live on the rubbery soles of shoes for up to five days, the Daily Mail reported. Experts Dr Javid Abdelmoneim, an A&E doctor, and virologist Dr Lisa Cross, revealed only one pair of shoes should be worn outside the house and they need to be taken off as soon as you get home after going shopping for essential items, for example. It has also been revealed that the coronavirus could survive in your handbag for several days, especially if you don't wash your hands regularly.

"When you first come in from the outside, take off your shoes immediately.

"Most shoes have a non-porous rubbery sole, which the virus can survive on anywhere between three and five days," Abdelmoneim said.

Washing our hands is key to preventing the spread of the coronavirus, but there’s also the drying part. Javid said making sure you don’t mix up your towels is crucial.

“The main thing is the hand-drying towel is never then the dish-drying towel, because that can cause cross-contamination.

“When washing your dish clothes and tea towels in the washing machine, it’s recommended you do it at 60 or above, because that elevated temperature will inactivate the virus.”

There are some other areas you may neglect which could be a breeding ground for bacteria.

The outside of cleaning product bottles, soap and hand cream bottles – items that we frequently touch and could transfer coronavirus on to – need to be washed in warm soapy water, the experts say.

"While food itself is unlikely to be a risk, food packaging could be an area of concern. The virus can survive for 24 hours on cardboard and three to five days on plastic," says Abdelmoneim.

'It’s believed coronavirus can last up to 24 hours on clothes. If you have had to use public transport, or come into close contact with people, think about changing your clothes immediately and putting them in the wash."

However, a professor of infectious diseases said the risk of transmission through food packaging is low and people should simply employ common sense, The Sun reported.

Stephen Baker, from the Department of Medicine at the University of Cambridge, said viruses – unlike bacteria – do not survive well outside the body.

The NHS website's coronavirus page also says: "It's very unlikely it can be spread through things like packages or food."

Baker said the risk is "not zero" when it comes to supermarket deliveries, but it is "relatively minor".

He said it is not possible for every piece of food to be decontaminated by a supermarket, but "whilst the risk is not zero, it's pretty, pretty small".

According to Dr Michael Gardam, an infectious disease physician and chief of staff at Toronto’s Humber River Hospital, most people do not need to be concerned about washing their clothing or shoes immediately after coming inside, The Independent reported.

However, he could not say for sure that there is no risk of contamination.

“I don’t think the clothing you’re walking around with on a regular basis is going to be a big cause of concern,” Gardam said. “That being said, I can’t absolutely prove that (people) could never get infected through contaminated clothing.”

For those that are concerned, Gardam says there is nothing wrong with washing your clothes for peace of mind.

Public health specialist Carol Winner said shoes may be one of the least likely ways of contracting the virus because “pragmatically, they are on the body part furthest from our face, and we do know that the greatest risk of transmission is person to person, not shoe to person”.

However, for those working in high-risk environments, such as healthcare workers, it is advisable to wash your clothes immediately upon arriving home.

Experts do acknowledge that the virus can live on certain materials for a few days at a time.

“We’ve learned from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases that coronavirus can remain active on some surfaces, like plastic, for up to two to three days,” Winner said.

“This suggests that viruses deposited on shoes made of plastic could retain the active virus for a few days.”

According to the study, the virus is viable on stainless steel for up to three days as well and up to one day on cardboard.

Cape Times