WATCH: University of KwaZulu-Natal students successfully launch rocket in Arniston

Cape Town – The Overberg testing range in Arniston has seen the successful launch of the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s (UKZN) Phoenix 1 D hybrid rocket demonstrator. On Tuesday, UKZN’s Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) Space Propulsion Programme test launched the Phoenix 1 D carrying experimental sensors and cameras as part of the mission.

“I am proud of the young people driving this exciting programme at UKZN. They are a team of dedicated mechanical engineering students who have been working tirelessly on ensuring that the launch is successful,” Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande said. The Phoenix 1 D carried experimental sensors and cameras. Picture: UKZN ASRI, the former Aerospace Systems Research Group, is funded by the Department of Science and Innovation and is pursuing the development of sub-orbital sounding rockets (Phoenix) and orbital liquid rocket engine technology under one integrated Space Propulsion Programme. Sounding rockets are rocket-propelled launch vehicles that carry experimental payloads to the upper reaches of the atmosphere or into space.

They play a role in facilitating experiments in a wide variety of scientific disciplines, including biotechnology, astronomy, astrophysics, materials science and meteorology. The Phoenix programme, the university explained, is a human capital development initiative. The UKZN Phoenix 1 D team. Picture: UKZN “The Phoenix hybrid rocket programme is driven by young mechanical engineering students at UKZN.

“Months of hard work on the design and production elements of the Phoenix rocket by a group of dedicated young people, culminated in an exciting launch. “The university is currently the only South African university pursuing an applied rocket propulsion programme, producing graduates with skills in advanced manufacturing, aerospace systems design, rocket launch operations and computational analysis,” UKZN said. The team is now preparing for the second and final test for the campaign, that of the Phoenix 1 C.