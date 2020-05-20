WATCH: UWC appeals for funds to supply needy students with laptops, data

Cape Town – A lack of the necessary devices and data are major obstacles for thousands of University of Western Cape (UWC) students intending to complete the academic year during the national lockdown. Like many other education institutions, UWC has been forced to turn to technology to complete the academic year during the national lockdown. Through the #NoStudentWillBeLeftBehind campaign – a model which other South African universities have adopted – UWC is raising funds to help these students. In addition, several university departments and units have redirected savings to the campaign from unspent budgets during the lockdown period, UWC said in a statement. UWC’s Acting Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Vivienne Lawack, said colleagues are expanding the university’s fundraising initiative to multinationals for donations because many South African companies are also experiencing financial difficulties.

"The university has sourced laptop packages for students. It includes software, a laptop bag, LTE Modem and a two-year warranty at a cost of R6 379.05 which will be added to the student’s account. The packaged deal also includes delivery to the student’s door and technical support.

"The more funds raised, the less the devices will eventually cost, and such reductions will be offset against the individual student’s account.

"UWC has also been working at distributing data, after reaching an agreement with various mobile service providers, to thousands of students who have reached out for assistance."

You can make your contribution to the #NoStudentWillBeLeftBehind campaign as follows:

Option 1

Step 1: Click on the link or copy and paste into your browser: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/nswblb

Step 2: Click on the "Donate" button

Step 3: Enter Name/Email/Personal Message and Amount

Step 4: Select payment method

Step 5: Confirmation sent by email

There, you will have the option of contributing via credit card, instant EFT or PayPal. You can use the reference: #NoStudentWillBeLeftBehind

Option 2

Make a payment directly to the UWC bank account and use the reference #NoStudentWillBeLeftBehind and email payment confirmation to: [email protected]

You will receive official confirmation of your contribution in due course.

Bank: ABSA

Account name: GENERAL DEPOSITS

Account number: 40-5089-3930

Branch code: 632005

Swift code: ABSAZAJJ

For enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Cape Times