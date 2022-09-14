WATCH: Van Rooyen family puzzled by motive for magistrate’s murder

Cape Town - The distraught family of slain magistrate Romay van Rooyen are still puzzled by the motive behind her murder at her Marina da Gama home. Speaking during a visit to the family by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday, Van Rooyen’s brother, Tasswell van Rooyen, said there has been much speculation and theories around her senseless murder.

Story continues below Advertisement

Van Rooyen said they were still waiting on the outcome of his sister’s post-mortem to give them an idea of how she met her demise on Saturday. “She had no enemies and lived a very private life. She would come home on weekends after working in Vredenburg during the week.

“She had an appointment to pick up my brother’s son in Maitland on Saturday, but after trying to call her, calls went straight to voicemail, which was odd. That is when he came to her home to check on her,” said Van Rooyen. Van Rooyen said his sister’s murder was a “direct indictment and attack on the system” which she tirelessly dedicated her life to and the fight for justice. Van Rooyen said they would remember his sister for her willingness to assist, and added that they looked forward to celebrating her life.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As much as this is a loss for us, this is a loss to the justice system as they lost a passionate, dedicated person that was going to help us in the fight against crime. I just want to celebrate her life. She worked tirelessly for the criminal justice system and her murder is a huge indictment on our system,” said Van Rooyen. A day after she was found murdered, Romay’s stolen vehicle was recovered in Mitchells Plain. Police said no arrests have been made yet and a case of murder is being investigated.

Story continues below Advertisement