Cape Town – A fund-raising drive has been launched to help an Uber driver realise his dream of showcasing his opera singing talent in Hollywood. A video Kim Davey, 39, posted on Facebook in May of Menzi Ngoma singing while driving went viral. It has led to the Durban-based Uber driver performing in Cape Town and at the #UberTechforSafety conference in Johannesburg last week.

Ngoma also released his debut single, Feel the Love, with the aid of Hendrik Joerges, a Durban-based music producer, last month. He was also the opening act for MiCasa at Old Mutual Music at the Lake.

He is hoping to be scouted at iPOP!, the world’s biggest talent convention, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, from December 12-21.

Davey, from Johannesburg, said on social media she started speaking to Ngoma on a work-related trip in May and discovered that he is in fact an opera singer who, due to a lack of opportunities in South Africa, became an Uber driver to support his family.

"Not letting the unique opportunity pass me by, I asked Menzi if he would mind singing for me. He gladly obliged and as soon as Menzi started to sing I was immediately blown away.

"I was completely gobsmacked. I got instant goosebumps! The experience was completely surreal. In our subsequent conversation I repeatedly said to him ''there must be someone who can help you'.

"When Menzi dropped me back at the airport, I told him to never give up on his dreams and that he needs to put positive energy out into the universe and something will come. I asked his permission to post the videos to Facebook.

"The post has since gone viral with over 700K shares. We are so grateful that our story is being told and this experience has reaffirmed for us that there is good in the world and that by working together anything is possible!"

The fund-raising target for Ngoma to travel to Los Angeles – and be able to support his family he is not working – is R150 000 and nearly R17 000 has been raised thus far to help a committed Ngoma to achieve his dream.