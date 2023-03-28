WATCH: Visitor details angry white rhino chase in Kruger

A Kruger National Park (KNP) visitor has detailed how they were chased by an aggressive white rhino while on a game drive with a group of friends at the weekend. While out on a morning game drive, a white rhino had suddenly charged at their vehicle. Their guide managed evade the animal and drive the passengers to safety.

Stasia Chapman shared with LatestSightings, an app platform that allows visitors who are currently on safari, be they rangers or tourists, to report animals and events, that she was on a game drive with some friends when they spotted a white rhino about 100m away. “As we watched the white rhino feeding on grass about 100 metres away, we noticed that it suddenly stopped, lifted its head, and stared in our direction. Our guide, who was driving the open-sided vehicle, sensed the threat and began driving. At first, we thought the rhino might just be curious, but then it started trotting towards us. We held our breath, hoping it would change its mind. It didn’t. The rhino accelerated to a gallop and headed straight for us,” said Chapman. By this time, Chapman said the rhino was getting closer and closer, snorting and kicking up mud with its feet.

“The chase lasted for several hundred metres, which felt like an eternity. We could see the rhino’s wrinkled skin in detail as if it was right beside us. We could also hear its heavy breathing and angry grunts. “Luckily, our guide managed to out-manoeuvre the rhino and steer us to a safe distance. We all let out a sigh of relief and cheered. We also realised that this was not the guide’s fault, as he had followed the park rules and acted responsibly,” she said. Wildlife specialist, Brett Glasby said rhinos are known for being highly defensive.