WATCH: Warden, daughter bust for R1.2m drugs

Cape Town - In what has been described as an embarrassment to the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), one of their own was caught red-handed allegedly packaging drugs worth about R1 million. The 41-year-old woman – who was arrested on Tuesday – was allegedly found with mandrax and tik worth about R1.2 million, she was also in possession of R17 800.

The DCS official is expected to appear at the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday along with her co-accused, who is her 20-year-old daughter. The provincial department’s top officials are expected to attend the court proceedings. “One of our officials working at Vanrhynsdorp Correctional Centre was caught at her place of residence packaging drugs, being assisted by her 20-year-old daughter. She has been charged for possession and dealing with drugs,” the department said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “This office can confirm the arrest of a 41-year-old female DCS official and her 20-year-old daughter last night in Vanrhynsdorp for the possession of a substantial quantity of drugs.” He said a statement in conjunction with the communications department of DCS will be issued in due course. National Correctional Services Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said a tip-off by suspicious police officials who were conducting a road patrol led to the woman’s home.

“The roadblock led our members and police to her house after tracing was done and it was discovered she was one of our own. “It’s an embarrassment to find an official with such a large amount of drugs or any drugs. What we normally do is take them through a disciplinary process and many get dismissed.

“We also report this to the police and the criminal justice system takes its course. We have zero tolerance for illegal activities in our correctional services. The message I’ve given to the new recruits is that we will find out when a person does illegal activities. History has proven this.” Thobakgale was speaking outside the Section A remand detainees corridor in Pollsmoor Prison on Wednesday where an unannounced multidisciplinary raid was conducted. The raid, which was part of the festive season security operation, was done by 469 new DCS recruits who will be deployed to different facilities across the province to deal with the department’s staff shortages.

The anti-gang unit and crime intelligence unit were also part of the search operation. “We are giving the recruits real work experience. Contraband discovered included a number of mobile phones found, man-made weapons, money, chargers, drugs (including dagga and mandrax) and earphones. To date 42 facilities have been raided throughout the country as part of the festive operations. “These (items) come through the centres in many ways, including visits by families and also our officials.”

Thobakgale said that, weekly, officials involved in illegal activities were apprehended, which led to disciplinary action. Addressing the recruits, Western Cape DCS Commissioner Delekile Klaas urged them not to lose focus and for them to remember why they joined the department. Another unannounced raid at the Drakenstein maximum security prison near Paarl led to the discovery of contraband last month.

In another war on drugs development, metro police acted on a tip-off about drug dealing at a Turflynn Road premises in Hanover Park last night. Metro police K9 Kalisi found a consignment of drugs including Mandrax tablets – 19 halves and 10 whole tablets – along with five bags of tik. “Such results continue to demonstrate the incredible value of a working, efficient K9 unit. With an expanded K9 unit, these valuable colleagues will be used to further assist not only the additional Leap teams, but will be made available to assist the local SAPS members as they undergo their crime prevention initiatives,” said the City.