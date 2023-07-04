WATCH: Woman in critical condition after being swept off rocks in Sea Point

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was swept off the rocks by waves at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon. NSRI Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech said passers-by noticed the body of the woman drifting about 200m off-shore, and notified authorities.

Leech said her team was alerted by City of Cape Town law enforcement officers just after 2pm. “Upon arrival on the scene, sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200m off-shore, but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running. “A Sport Helicopters helicopter, returning to the V&A Waterfront, diverted to provide an aerial situation report.

“Sport Helicopters are thanked for their efforts. “The Police Dive Unit was placed on alert. “Upon the NSRI rescue craft arriving on the scene, a sweeping line search commenced and during the sea search, approximately 500m off-shore in rough seas, the female was located and recovered lifeless from the water onto the NSRI rescue craft.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) "CPR efforts were commenced on-board the rescue craft that responded to the Granger Bay Water Club jetty where they were met by paramedics.

“CPR was continued by paramedics at the Water Club. “The unidentified female was transported to hospital by EMS ambulance in a critical condition where doctors and nurses are continuing with ongoing medical care in efforts to save her life. “Anyone with information that can assist to identify the female can call NSRI Communications 082 380 3800.”

The NSRI thanked the eye-witnesses that raised the alarm. NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, SAPS and Netcare 911 ambulance services also responded directly to the scene, as well as Western Cape EMS teams.

“It appears that the female was walking on rocks on the shoreline when it appeared that she may have been swept into the ocean by a wave. “NSRI are appealing to the public to take heed of the full moon spring tide that causes higher than normal high tides and lower than normal low tides. “During winter months storm sea conditions can increase shoreline risks during the full moon and new moon Spring tides.