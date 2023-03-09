WATCH: Wynberg dog kept in cage for years

Cape Town - Despite their best efforts, the Animal Welfare Society of SA was too late to save a 13-year-old male Doberman who had been locked in a cage for years in the backyard of a Wynberg residence. "On Monday March 6th we responded to a tip-off regarding a severely neglected Doberman confined to a cage in the backyard of a Wynberg residence.

“Upon entering the Mortlake Road property we were overwhelmed by the powerful stench of urine and decomposing faeces but this was nothing compared to what was to come next," the organisation said. Sitting hunched in the corner of a filthy metal cage measuring approximately 6 square metres, they found a severely compromised 13-year-old male Doberman who had been locked in the cage for years. The owner confirmed the dog’s name was Aries and admitted to keeping him locked away for “a very, very, very long time”.

"His smelly water bowl had algae growing in it and all he was being fed was a half-loaf of stale bread twice daily. His muscles had wasted away leaving him crippled and mentally broken due to years of solitary confinement and horrific neglect," the Animal Welfare Society SA said. When they opened the cage door Aries, dragged himself out and stumbled into the waiting arms of Senior Inspector Mark Levendal who carried him to his vehicle. "Sadly Aries was too far gone for us to save him and the image of a large teardrop slowly cascading down his left cheek as he quietly bid this world farewell will haunt us until justice is served."

The dog was euthanised, spokesperson Allan Perrins said. "The matter is still under investigation, at this stage there'll be primary respondent and secondary respondent. “According to our vet there was nothing that could be done medically to restore dogs mobility."