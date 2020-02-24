File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Dams supplying the Cape Town metro have declined by 1.5% in the past week, bringing the level down to 65.9%. Water consumption for the same period has increased to 755 million litres a day. Consumption the previous week was at 743 million litresa day, the City said on Monday.

The recent acceleration in the rate at which dam levels are dropping is also due to hot and windy conditions, which speed up the rate of evaporation.

As the city is still considered to be in a drought recovery phase, level one water restrictions are being maintained in order to protect current reserves.

"The City last week held a press conference unveiling its Water Strategy in greater detail and shared an overview of where we are on our water journey towards resilience, as well as a progress update on the Water Augmentation Schemes, and the outlook until 2022.