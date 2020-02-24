File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Dams supplying the Cape Town metro have declined by 1.5% in the past week, bringing the level down to 65.9%. 

Water consumption for the same period has increased to 755 million litres a day. Consumption the previous week was at 743 million litresa day, the City said on Monday. 

The recent acceleration in the rate at which dam levels are dropping is also due to hot and windy conditions, which speed up the rate of evaporation.

As the city is still considered to be in a drought recovery phase, level one water restrictions are being maintained in order to protect current reserves.

"The City last week held a press conference unveiling its Water Strategy in greater detail and shared an overview of where we are on our water journey towards resilience, as well as a progress update on the Water Augmentation Schemes, and the outlook until 2022. 

"Rainfall data reflects that we are now in the fourth year of the drought and in light of the significant uncertainties, the City must proceed with caution," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg. 

The Water Strategy is an ambitious roadmap designed to steer Cape Town away from being in a precarious water security position again. Residents are encouraged to read the full strategy, which can be accessed online here: http://bit.do/WaterStrategy 

Please visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for information relating to current water restrictions, guidelines around alternative water sources such as boreholes and rainwater tanks, tariff information, and other useful tools for enabling a water-wise city.  

Major dams
 24/2/2020
 Previous week % 2019
Berg River 78.5
 80.5
 76.0
Steenbras Lower
 70.4
 72.7
 53.7
Steenbras Upper 98.6
 98.8
 70.0
Theewaterskloof 60.4
 61.5
 42.5
Voëlvlei
 65.3
 67.4
 68.4
Wemmershoek
 65.3
 67.4
 63.5
Total Stored Ml 592 346
 605 819
 492 762
% Storage
 65.9
 67.4
 54.9