Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the intervention is to address short-term demand challenges to ensure communities do not run out of drinking water.
The water is being transported in three 30 000 litre tankers, which were provided by Coca-Cola.
Beaufort West, Merweville, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Zoar, Calitzdorp, Herbertsdale and Buisplaas, have all been classified as vulnerable.
“These areas rely on boreholes to fill reservoirs and the boreholes struggle to keep up during periods of high demand like the holiday season. Accordingly, we have made the arrangements to assist the towns.