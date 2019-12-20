Water delivered to drought-stricken Karoo









The water was sent to replenish water reservoirs in in Ladismith and Zoar, two communities in the Kannaland municipal area. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The delivery of 90 000 litres of water to the drought-affected Karoo will replenish water reservoirs in Ladismith and Zoar. Local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said the intervention is to address short-term demand challenges to ensure communities do not run out of drinking water. The water is being transported in three 30 000 litre tankers, which were provided by Coca-Cola. Beaufort West, Merweville, Prince Albert, Laingsburg, Ladismith, Zoar, Calitzdorp, Herbertsdale and Buisplaas, have all been classified as vulnerable. “These areas rely on boreholes to fill reservoirs and the boreholes struggle to keep up during periods of high demand like the holiday season. Accordingly, we have made the arrangements to assist the towns.

“In addition we call on the public to take notice of the continuing challenges in some areas of the province and to use water responsibly over the festive period,” Bredell said.

The department has also transported water to Prince Albert and Laingsburg, and arranged for 2 000 units of 5 litre bottles of drinking water for the Central Karoo to be kept on site in case of an emergency.

At the start of the week the average dam level for the Western Cape stood at 59.9%, compared to 57.1% for the same time last year. The City of Cape Town’s dams are on average 77.8% full.

“We call on the public to take notice of the continuing challenges in some areas of the province and to use water responsibly. Overall, we are much better off than we have been for many years but we want to continue to urge people to use water sparingly, with an eye on the coming year,” Bredell said.

Cape Times