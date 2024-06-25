Water issues spread to Strandfontein

While not on the City’s 72 hour-water outage list, residents in Schaapkraal and Strandfontein also reported low pressure on Monday morning, the City said. Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said City teams had rerouted water to these communities.

The City announced a 72-hour operation to do essential maintenance to its water supply network on the Cape Flats, which started on Monday, and is expected to last until Wednesday, resulting in several areas having no water. Residents in the following areas are affected: Wynberg, Wetton, Ottery, Plumstead, Diep River, Southfield, Elfindale, Heathfield, Retreat, Steenberg, Lavender Hill, Seawinds, Vrygrond, Muizenberg, Parkwood, Lotus River, Grassy Park, Zeekoevlei, Pelican Park, Pelican Heights, Peacock Close, and Eagle Park. On Monday afternoon Badroodien confirmed that all valves leading to the areas where valve replacements were being undertaken had been closed.

“As anticipated, there were a few communities that were not on the outage list that was impacted. Schaapkraal and Strandfontein, particularly, reported low pressure this morning. Unfortunately, there is no water supply available at Knole Park. An additional water tanker will be available from 3pm- 8pm for (Monday), Tuesday and Wednesday. “It will be parked in Knole Avenue in front of The Garden Of Eden for the community to collect water,” Badroodien said. “The first 915mm valve has been removed successfully. At this location a new bypass needs to be manufactured.

Our old valve is corroded and the team will need to make up an additional bracket to fit over the ranger coupling to prevent kicking.” Badroodien said tankers would not be on site when they had to refill. “Use your already stored water sparingly. Please store enough water in clean, sealed containers for your household which you may also collect from the tankers,” he advised residents in affected areas.