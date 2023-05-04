Water meters across the city identified for replacement

Cape Town – Cape Town residents are advised that contractors have been appointed to visit properties and provide owners with an official letter indicating the City needs to replace their water meters as part of planned capital maintenance work being done. The City said its Water and Sanitation Directorate’s R108-million Water Meter Replacement Programme is on track to help ensure that residents have devices that provide accurate readings and bills.

Water meters in various areas across the city are identified for replacement based on functionality and the ageing of meters. “By the end of March 2023, the City has successfully replaced 17 800 meters in this financial year and plans to further replace about another 9 600 meters by the end of June. “City contractors are continuing to visit properties in various areas in Cape Town to replace water meters. In some cases, residents have been concerned about the validity of the visits, which is understandable. Contractors need to give residents an official letter addressed to their property.

“If residents are still in doubt, they can contact us to verify staff before allowing them on to their property,” mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said. A contractor provides a resident with an official City of Cape Town letter informing her of the water replacement programme. City contractors will have a letter from the City on an official letterhead indicating the work required. There is a service order number on the letter which residents can use to verify the validity of the work when contacting the City on the following channels: WhatsApp: 060 018 1505

Call: 0860 103 089

SMS: 31373 (max 160 characters)

Email: [email protected]

Online: www.capetown.gov.za/servicerequests The replacement can be done on the day when contractors visit the property if the meters are accessible. Where meters cannot be accessed, customers will have seven days to contact the contractor to arrange a suitable time for the replacement.