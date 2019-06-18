File photo: Pixabay

Cape Town – A Clanwilliam farmer has been slapped with a R3.5 million fine for unlawful water activities. Last week, the owners of Tierhoek Boerdery were found guilty in the Clanwilliam regional court of 11 criminal charges - six related to water, five to environmental transgressions.

This outcome was due to the co-operation between the Department of Water and Sanitation, the provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning and the National Prosecuting Authority’s Assets Forfeiture Unit.

The Department of Water and Sanitation lodged a complaint against Tierhoek Boerdery’s owner in Wildschutskraal-Clanwilliam last year after the department conducted the first “Enforcement and Monitoring Blitz” in the West Coast region during Enforcement Month in 2017.

He allegedly contravened Section 49A of the National Environmental Management Act (Nema)107 of 1998 by developing infrastructure for the off-stream storage of water.

The Department, working with Cape Nature, the Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, visited 25 properties to verify water use versus water allocations, after water user associations and individuals reported suspected unlawful water-use activities.

The farmer was found guilty of unlawfully and intentionally failing to comply with the National Water Act by storing water without authorisation and failure to register and to submit an application to register dams with a safety risk within 120 days to the Department of Water and Sanitation after completion of the dam.

He was ordered to pay R1 250 000 to the Department of Water and Sanitation, R1 250 000 to the Provincial Department of Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, and R1 000 000 to the National Prosecuting Authority.

The director of regulation at the Department of Water and Sanitation, Boniswa Hene, said: “Government acknowledges that the farming community also plays a vital role in the socio-economic development of the country. However, we encourage water users to respect the law.

"We call on other potential transgressors to exercise voluntary compliance with water and related laws. The Department of Water and Sanitation is available to assist the water users with compliance to regulations.”

Cape Times