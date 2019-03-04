The City's average water consumption since February 4 has been 622.6 million litres, with dam levels declining a total of 5.7% over the past month. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Dams that supply Cape Town have declined by 1.3% over the past week to 53.3% (23.2% in 2018 at the same time) of storage capacity. The City of Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week declined by 12 million litres to 622 million litres per day.

The average water consumption since February 4 has been 622.6 million litres, with dam levels declining a total of 5.7% over the past month.

"Since water restrictions have been lowered to Level 3, Capetonians have done a very good job of remaining within the target of 650 million litres of collective usage per day," said Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg.

"This good work is instrumental in the recovery of our dams and is building a solid foundation for a more water-sensitive City to flourish in years to come."’

The Western Cape's dams are at 40.5% (20.3% in 2018), with Theewaterskloof, the city's main supply dam, at 40.8%. full.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “We remain concerned about some regions, in particular the Karoo regions of the province, but we are grateful to see water levels roughly double what they were last year at this time.

"It is normal to see dam levels dropping over the hot and dry summer months, as has been the case again this past season.

"We are hopeful of another good winter rainfall period, but only time will tell. In the interim, we continue to urge responsible water usage, even in areas where there may be more water.”

Bredell has also called on municipalities to better manage the water supply and provision in their areas of responsibility.

“We are still seeing too much water being wasted, including in areas where the situation is dire. Local authorities in these affected areas must tackle water leaks and waste and clamp down hard on abusers,” Bredell said.

Major dams 4/3/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 74.3

75.7

51.0

Steenbras Lower 51.9

53.3

37.7

Steenbras Upper 70.1

70.0

92.4

Theewaterskloof 41.3

42.3

11.0

Voëlvlei

65.8

68.0

15.6

Wemmershoek 61.4

63.1

44.4

Total Stored Ml 478 555

490 167

212 688

% Storage 53.3

54.6

23.7







