Khanyile “Emmanuel” Siziba assists Parklands resident Ayanda Bingo. Siziba, 30, from Delft, helps people carry their water from the Springs Way spring in Newlands to their vehicles. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - In the space of a year, the lives of two unemployed young men have been improved by their initiative to help people collect water from the Springs Way collection point in Newlands.

Bonteheuwel resident Zaid Abrahams, 30, said it all started after he had accompanied a friend and his father to collect water and noticed many older women were struggling with heavy bottles.

“The next day I decided to help because I was a bricklayer, so I was not always working. Since I have been working here my life has really improved. I have three children and I am the breadwinner at home.

“My father died last year, so we were only depending on my mother's pension,” he said.

He did not have an asking price for assisting those needing an extra hand. They donate whatever they want to.

“I enjoy being here; it feels good to help people, especially while we are in a crisis."

Khanyile Siziba, 30, also travels there almost every day to help.

“I knew about the springs because sometimes I used to help one lady, then I started noticing more people were coming. I would come and sit and wait until people needed my assistance.”

Now the father of one has made it his full-time job.

“It is challenging at times; some people are rude, some people are nice and it's hard work, so I get tired, but I am grateful because I have something to do.”

