Oudtshoorn after the recent rain. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town - The good news is that Cape Town's dam levels are still double that of last year and thanks to good rains the province's Gamka Dam and Touws River are flowing again. But while the bone-dry Little Karoo welcomed heavy rains and thunderstorms in some parts on Sunday and Monday, the fact that it did not fall in catchment areas meant it did not bring much-needed relief. Some rivers and dams did, however, see water for the first time in as many as four years.

The Koos Raubenheimer Dam, which supplies the greater Oudtshoorn, is currently at 41.66%, a 1.7% decline compared to last week. The Little Karoo Stompdrift Dam has shown slight improvement as it increased from 4.32% last week to 10.49%.

The combined average dam level for the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) is at 58.36%, compared to 25.17% at the same time last year.

Cape Town's dam levels dropped by 1.5% from 60.5% last week to 59% this week amid slightly higher water consumption: up from 602 million litres per day (Ml/d) to 614Ml/d, which is still below the Level 3 restrictions requirement of 650Ml/d.

According to Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell, the rain should inspire us to keep up our water-saving efforts.

“Some areas in the region received more water than others but the rainfall was rarely more than 10mm in places. The reality is that the drought remains in full effect and we continue to plan and manage accordingly.”

Sputnik Ratau, Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson in the Western Cape, cautioned that since it has become the norm for a drought to be followed by floods, the province's residents are advised to take precautions when crossing bridges and engaging in recreational activities near water systems.

Major dams 4/2/2019

Previous week % 2018 Berg River 81.5

83.5

53.5

Steenbras Lower 59.4

59.6

42.6

Steenbras Upper 70.8

70.4

82.5

Theewaterskloof 45.6

46.7

12.6

Voëlvlei

74.3

77.2

17.6

Wemmershoek 69.1

70.9

50.9

Total Stored Ml 529 967

543 275

229 550

% Storage 59.0

60.5

25.6



