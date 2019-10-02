Cape Town – Graaff-Reinet residents were elated when disaster relief organisation Gift of the Givers announced its decision to deploy resources to the drought-stricken region from yesterday.
The organisation had sent three superlinks laden with water, three water tankers, a drilling machine and its hydrologist, Dr Gideon Groenewald, to the region.
Unfortunately, the drilling operations for water were not able to start at 7am today after equipment was stolen and the drilling rig tampered with overnight, the HeraldLive reported, but were back on track by noon.
The outraged residents are now searching for the culprits.
Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said: “Members of the team arrived at the site at about 7am when they discovered that some of our tools had been stolen.