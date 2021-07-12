Wayde Van Niekerk to become a dad

cape Town - Olympic gold medalist Wayde Van Niekerk and his wife, Chesney are expecting their first baby. The 400 metre champion broke the news on social media on Monday adding that the gender would soon be revealed.

“Crazy excited to announce we are having a baby!!! Blessings keep coming our way, stay tuned for the gender soon Grinning face with smiling eyes Purple heartBlue heart?” The post included an illustration of a woman running with a flag reading, “Bun in the oven”, followed by a man running behind her, both smiling. In October 2017, he said he married the girl of his dreams.

“Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you @Neshney. So blessed to start this next adventure with the girl of my dreams! I love you!”.” Now four years later, the couple enter parenthood together. Van Niekerk, who set the world record of 43.03sec when he won the Olympic crown at Rio 2016, last week pulled out of the Gyulai Memorial race in Hungary.