WC MEC suspends initiation season amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Western Cape – THE Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs has suspended the initiation season in the province due to the resurgence of positive Covid-19 cases. Stacy McLean, spokesperson for Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais, said the practice would remain suspended until further notice as per a cabinet decision taken on Tuesday. “As gazetted by the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, male and female initiation practices are prohibited for the duration of the national state of disaster. “Guided by the prescribed national regulations, recommendations from the Department of Health and consultation with the initiation forums across the province. “The Summer Initiation season will unfortunately not go ahead as scheduled in compliance with the mandatory protocols currently in place.”

McLean said the department would continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis and communicate if any changes are made in this regard.

Marais said the Cultural Affairs and Sport Department's key objective was to ensure a safe and enabling environment for initiates and the effective rite of passage.

“To give effect to its intention, the department plans to host training sessions early next year for cultural practitioners, inclusive of carers, traditional surgeons and members of the Initiation Forums.

“Consultation with all stakeholders, interested groups and individuals will be on-going during the current Covid-19 situation,” said Marais.

She said partnerships that have been formed to service people in the province in response to the pandemic has brought innovative solutions.

“We thank them wholeheartedly for creating the enabling environment needed to live healthier lifestyles in safer environments, more prepared for tomorrow as we now navigate into our new norm.”