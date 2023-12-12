WCED to beef up security at schools over the holiday season

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has subsidised security services for more than 400 schools in hot spot areas over the December holiday break.

Education MEC David Maynier said while there will be a boost in security at identified risk areas, an appeal has been made to communities to keep a close eye on their local schools to ensure they are not targeted by opportunists.

“While we have subsidised holiday security for 486 schools over this holiday period, the best way to protect our schools is for residents living close to them to report any suspicious activity to the SAPS immediately. As schools close for the December holidays, we wish all of our teachers, learners and parents a safe and peaceful festive season.

“This has been an exciting year for our schools, with the implementation of the #BackOnTrack and Rapid School Build programmes, along with a host of other initiatives. We thank all of our staff for their hard work over the past year, it does not go unnoticed,” said Maynier.