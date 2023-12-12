WCED to beef up security at schools over the holiday season

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has subsidised security services for more than 400 schools in hot spot areas over the December holiday break.
Schools closed for learners in the province on Tuesday.
Education MEC David Maynier said while there will be a boost in security at identified risk areas, an appeal has been made to communities to keep a close eye on their local schools to ensure they are not targeted by opportunists.
“While we have subsidised holiday security for 486 schools over this holiday period, the best way to protect our schools is for residents living close to them to report any suspicious activity to the SAPS immediately. As schools close for the December holidays, we wish all of our teachers, learners and parents a safe and peaceful festive season.
“This has been an exciting year for our schools, with the implementation of the #BackOnTrack and Rapid School Build programmes, along with a host of other initiatives. We thank all of our staff for their hard work over the past year, it does not go unnoticed,” said Maynier.
The department reported incidents of burglary and vandalism at 38 schools, mainly concentrated in the metro education districts, during the last holiday period.
Items stolen or damaged included water piping, windows, cables, computers, fencing, fire safety equipment, stationery, security gates and other items.
This was despite the Western Cape government subsidising holiday security at 436 schools over the June and July holiday.
Any suspicious activity can be reported by anonymously contacting the toll-free Safe Schools hotline at 0800 45 46 47, alternatively Crime Stop at 08600 10111.
Cape Times