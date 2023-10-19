WCED warns against cheating as exams draw near

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has issued a stern warning to candidates regarding cheating and bringing notes or cellphones into their exam sittings. The department said that every year, matric candidates are asked to sign a matric pledge, and a commitment agreement in which they promise to dedicate themselves to their studies for their exams and do their very best, to follow the rules of the exams, and to report any contravention of the rules that they become aware of.

Education MEC David Maynier said that the commitment agreement spells out the rules in detail, as well as the consequences for breaking them. It is signed by both the candidate and their parent or guardian, so that both acknowledge that they are aware of the rules and the consequences. “These documents are to be taken very seriously, as the consequences of breaking the rules are severe. The candidate’s results could be nullified, and they could even be barred from writing one to three subsequent examinations, delaying their post-school employment and education. If a candidate is found to be involved in the leakage of any examination question paper, they could face criminal prosecution. “It is imperative that candidates carefully check their pockets for notes or cellphones before they sit down to write, as ‘forgetting’ that they were carrying these items is unfortunately not an excuse.