We are feeling more proud than ever, says Denis Goldberg's daughter

Cape Town – Weeks before his death, Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg told his son David that while the public struggled with being stuck inside during the lockdown, he already had 22 years of practice. This characteristic light-hearted outlook stuck with Goldberg throughout his life, despite his hardships, his granddaughter Katie Goldberg said, speaking to the Cape Times from the UK yesterday. Katie, 33, spoke of the family’s anguish at not being able to be at Goldberg’s side when he died. Former Rivonia trialist No 3 accused, and anti-apartheid campaigner Goldberg died at the age of 87 last Wednesday after a lengthy battle with cancer. Goldberg was born in Cape Town in 1933 and graduated from UCT with an engineering degree.

He was an active member of the military arm of the ANC, Umkhonto we Sizwe. At the age of 31 he was one of the younger Rivonia trialists to be sentenced to life in prison for treason, in 1964.

He spent 22 years in jail, during which time both his parents died.

After his release, in 1985, Goldberg moved to London and continued his work as an anti-apartheid activist.

He returned to South Africa in 2002, while some of his family remained in the UK.

His primary aim in his later years was to educate young people about liberation history, music and culture.

His house in Hout Bay resembled a living art museum. He supported the Kronendal Music Academy and established the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust.

Katie said that when Goldberg’s health took a turn for the worse about two years ago, the family was able to travel immediately to be with him.

This time, with global travel temporarily shut down, the family was unable to do the same. The family often visited South Africa, especially in the past few years.

“We are fortunate to live in a time of FaceTime and WhatsApp, so we would send pictures, video clips. We stayed in contact like that.”

Katie said Goldberg was astute with technology, and particularly liked using emojis - his latest favourite was the sunglasses-clad "cool guy".

“My dad spoke to him every day. He had been saying for a while he didn’t sound good. So while his passing was not entirely unexpected, it somehow feels sudden.

“We can’t go there, it’s the unfortunate nature of the situation around the world. In another time we would have been there,” she said.

“What makes it more surreal is that we are watching it (the news of his death) on the news. We are feeling so proud, more proud than ever, and happy for him. He so deserved to be celebrated the way he is being right now.”

Goldberg had recently been advocating for an arts, cultural and educational centre for Hout Bay youth, called the Denis Goldberg House of Hope.

This motivation and spirit was prevalent throughout his life, Katie said.

“I don’t know anyone else who feels so strongly about anything. I believe it drove him for a couple of years after he got sick. It kept him going. He was adamant he wanted to see the House of Hope become a reality.

“When we remember him, we remember him as our granddad - ‘gramps'. He secretly liked it (the nickname). He told jokes and stories. My sister and I remember how we painted his nails with nail polish and he didn’t know how to get it off,” she recalled.

“In primary school, he would come to our schools to speak to the kids in our class.

"He would tell them a story about this warm bread roll in prison that smelt so good. It was the best part of his meal. He saved it for the end of the meal, and a guard came and took it from him. From then on, he ate the best thing on his plate first," Katie said.

Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust manager Debbie Budlender said Goldberg would be cremated in a private family affair.

An online memorial would be held on Friday from 2.45pm to 4pm. Proceedings would be streamed live. After the lockdown, a full national memorial would be organised. Further updates would be announced during the week.

Budlender thanked the public for their messages of support.

Goldberg is survived by his son David and three grandchildren.

To donate to the Denis Goldberg House of Hope, visit www.goldberghouseofhope.co.za

People can make direct deposits/transfers to:

Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust

Nedbank

Branch: Hout Bay

Branch code: 167609

Account number: 1146197411

Current account.

People should indicate their name when making payment, and email: [email protected]