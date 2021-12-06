We are watching you - major new festive season anti-crime drive could help curb City ATM fraud

CAPE TOWN - ATM safety in the CBD is among the priorities for the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID) this festive season, as it said it was upping its security contingent on the ground to prevent petty crimes. “We are increasing the number of safety officers who are deployed 24/7 in town to target opportunistic crime – especially ATM fraud – before visitors arrive for their year-end holiday,” said Muneeb Hendricks, CCID Safety and Security manager.

“Other petty crimes that will be targeted include chain-snatching, pickpocketing, cell phone theft and theft out of motor vehicles. “Like most cities around the world, there are fraudsters and opportunistic criminals who are keen to rob visitors of their money and other possessions. “We have noticed a worrying increase in ATM fraud in the CBD of late, with well-dressed, sophisticated scammers stopping tourists in the street and telling them they need a permit to walk there. They then lure the visitors to an ATM, where this ‘permit’ can be issued. They then note the PIN, and make off with the credit card,” Hendricks said.

A special task team – comprising CCID Safety and Security, SAPS’s commercial crime unit, City Law Enforcement and the banking sector – are running daily operations to fight back and reduce the number of incidents, and several arrests have already taken place. Hendricks said there would be 109 Public Safety Officers deployed per shift at any given time to create a visible safety presence all over town. The officers work with eight dedicated City Law Enforcement Officers contracted via To encourage the public to be vigilant in town.