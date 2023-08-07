‘We will not rest’: Search for cop’s killer

With a R250,000 reward being offered for information on the murder of Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Zanikhaya Kwinana, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says authorities will not rest until his killers are found.

Kwinana, 33, the second leap officer murdered in less than a week, was killed in a hail of bullets in Nyanga on Friday. Police said preliminary information revealed that Kwinana was a passenger in the back of a vehicle travelling along Miller Road, enroute to Bishop Lavis when he and his colleagues came under fire. Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Nyanga police were investigating murder and attempted murder.

“They (colleagues) noticed that the deceased sustained gunshot wounds to the head and sped off to the Heideveld day hospital where the officer was declared deceased. The officers were part of members performing crime prevention patrols to quell taxi related incidents that have unfolded in the province,” he said. Smith said they were devastated to learn of Kwinana’s murder.

“We extend our sincerest condolences to his loved ones and colleagues. The City has arranged counselling for the other officers who were in the vehicle, as well as the rest of our Leap deployment in Gugulethu where the murdered officer was based. Initial indications are that as many as 13 bullets hit the vehicle, which means the shooter's intent was very clear. “On consultations with the mayor about this incident he said that the City must offer the maximum reward amount to bring his killers to book, and that is R250 000. We will not rest until they are found. Not once have we failed to find the shooters of our staff, and we will not fail even this time,” he said. Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that the City, provincial government and police will work together to bring Kwinana’s killers to justice.

Premier Alan Winde also conveyed his condolences to Kwinana’s family, friends and colleagues. Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen urged those with information on the incident to share this with law enforcement agencies. “We need these heartless killers off our streets and behind bars.

An attack on any law enforcement officer is an attack on the State. I want to assure Officer Kwinana’s family, friends and colleagues that we will be ruthless in our pursuit of his killers and will leave no stone unturned until we find them,” he said. Police last week arrested a suspect for the murder of off-duty Mitchells Plain LEAP officer Toufeeq Williams. Williams was shot dead in Beacon Valley on Sunday afternoon while walking with his young daughter, when they were caught in a gang crossfire.