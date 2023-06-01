Weather conditions and higher than usual demand sends blood stocks plummeting

Cape Town - The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) says current weather conditions and a higher than usual demand for blood has sent blood stocks plummeting. The SANBS on Thursday appealed for donations to assist as it faces severe blood stock shortages.

SANBS said that it needs to collect 3 500 units of blood a day and is urgently appealing to all potential and existing blood donors that are due to donate, to visit a SANBS blood donation site to donate their precious unit of blood. SANBS senior manager for marketing, communication and brand Thandi Mosupye said: “With little blood available on hand, this will have a severe impact on the patients who rely on life-saving blood transfusions. “Whenever our blood stocks reach below three days, it places the lives of patients at risk. The lives of haemorrhaging mothers, newborn babies, accident victims, and thousands of other patients in need of a blood transfusion,” she said.