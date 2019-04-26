Dusi star Sbonelo Khwela, right, seen here racing with Banetse Nkhoesa, has added his name to the field for the Freedom Paddle tomorrow. Photo: Anthony Grote / Gameplan Media

Cape Town – It's all systems go for the much-anticipated second edition of the Freedom Paddle surfski race tomorrow which will see 320 paddlers competing for the top honours. The weather forecast has eased the hearts of many who look forward to taking part in the 27km race which starts and finishes at the Oceana Powerboat Club at the V&A Waterfront.

“The character of the race will always be heavily determined by the weather and the prevailing wind, and it seems that we are going to get lucky on Saturday,” said race organiser Richard Kohler.

After a windstorm week, the Saturday forecast of mild south-easterly winds will ensure that the big field of 112 double skis and over 70 single skis have a tailwind for the first half of the race, but will have to work hard as they paddle into the wind on the return leg from Robben Island.

The event will include a number of paddlers determined to complete the outing in single skis, while the event will set another unique record when no fewer than four triple skis, each representing a different province, turn out for the event.

In what is the strongest double ski event on the global calendar, the race will also double as the national double ski title decider and has attracted a very competitive field to the Western Cape, which will also host the CSA S1 title race at the Strand on Sunday.

