Weekend load shedding back with a bang









Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – South Africans were once again left in the dark after Eskom implemented stage 2 load shedding last night. The struggling power utility announced load shedding from 9pm last night to 6am - with a strong possibility that it would continue throughout the weekend. It said this was due to system constraints and depleting emergency resources. “We have been using pumped-storage schemes and open-cycle gas turbines extensively over the past few days in order to supplement capacity, and we need to replenish these overnight. "The risk of stage 2 load shedding remains for (Friday) into the weekend, but we will review the status of the system and communicate (today),” Eskom said.

Unplanned outages were at 13 063 MW by yesterday morning, slightly up from 12 620 MW on Wednesday.

“We are continuing with our planned maintenance schedule while our teams are also working around the clock to bring back online units that experienced breakdowns.

"Keeping generation units breakages below 9 500 MW is part of a plan to manage our ageing fleet and bring stability back into the power system,” said Eskom.

Eskom advised using the cold water tap, setting air-conditioners average temperature at 23 degrees and turning off computers at the switch.

Meanwhile, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa has reminded interested parties about its public hearings on Eskom’s Regulatory Clearing Account application for 2018/19.

The first hearing will be held at the Southern Sun Cape Sun at 23 Strand Street from 9am until 5pm on Monday.

Cape Times