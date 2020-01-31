The struggling power utility announced load shedding from 9pm last night to 6am - with a strong possibility that it would continue throughout the weekend.
It said this was due to system constraints and depleting emergency resources.
“We have been using pumped-storage schemes and open-cycle gas turbines extensively over the past few days in order to supplement capacity, and we need to replenish these overnight.
"The risk of stage 2 load shedding remains for (Friday) into the weekend, but we will review the status of the system and communicate (today),” Eskom said.