Weekend rain to give Cape dam levels a further boost

Cape Town – Rain at the weekend is expected to boost the dams supplying Cape Town even further after the recent wet spell.

The average level of dams supplying Cape Town stands at 56.9%, but this doesn't reflect the rain that fell the last few days. The average level was 58.5 percent a week ago and 48.7 percent a year ago.

The average dam level in the Western Cape has dropped to 40.1 percent, compared to 36.4 percent a year ago, from 41.5 percent a week ago.

Sunny weather is expected over Cape Town from Wednesday to Friday, with highs of between 19°C and 21°C. Rain is predicted on Saturday and Sunday, with scattered showers expected on Monday.

The level of Cape Town's main supply dam, Theewaterskloof, is at 52.8 percent, compared to 54.7 percent a week ago and 37.9% a year ago.