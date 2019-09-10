File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – Panorama Primary School in Welgelegen is in mourning after the death of Grade 1 pupil Dylan Neethling. The 7-year-old Dylan was allegedly shot early on Sunday in their Panorama home by his 69-year-old father, who then turned the gun on himself.

"It is alleged that a 69-year old father shot and fatally wounded his seven-year-old son and then committed suicide in their residence in Panorama," said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk.

"An inquest and murder case docket was opened for investigation on 2019-09-08 at about 03:00."

A Facebook post, on behalf of the school, teachers, pupils and parents, said: "We are very sad today to be saying goodbye to a beautiful boy. Your unexpected passing is a huge loss for us.

"We thank the Heavenly Father for the great privilege to have had Dylan be part of the Panorama family.

"Dylan, rest softly in the arms of our Heavenly Father. Until we meet again. Much strength to Nandia (wife) and the next of kin."

Alma Meyer-Wilmot posted on Facebook: "Rest in peace beautiful boy!! You were Ruan's best buddy. We will miss you very much!! Thinking of Nandia and her family."

Erika Smit wrote: "Dearest Nandia, I can't imagine your pain! Your love for your child is out of this world! May God carry and comfort you!

"May His grace wrap you! You and the rest of the family are in our prayers!"

Dino Cicatello posted: "I’m so very sorry to hear this!! I lead a local church in the community and am willing to serve and stand with any family, pupils or friends who may need support or counseling in this season! Praying for the school and family."