Cape Town – The renowned author of Noem My Skollie, the popular book turned into a feature-length movie, John W Fredericks, has described his recent stay at Groote Schuur Hospital as a nightmare. Fredericks detailed his experience in a social media post, saying he saw for himself what people have been saying about the hospital.

“I had read a lot of bad press about this historic hospital and I always put it down as sour apples but I could never have fathomed the true state of affairs.”

Fredericks said after spending a couple of days at the hospital he was at his wits' end and was moments away from discharging himself.

He said after being “rudely” woken up by a nurse at 11pm and told he was being moved to another ward, he had enough and packed his bags.

“My bags were packed and I was ready to roll. I came to the reception where about six nurses were lounging around. With my bags in hand I told them I’m going home now. They looked at me as if I was joking.

"My hair was wild as I nailed them with my eyes, which told them everything. I had once been in the shadow of the gallows and I’m sure they saw the violence lurking there.

"(A nurse) tried to tell me about the boarder stuff and I snarled at her.”

Fredericks said after tests he was told doctors had found cancer and he would need to return to have a stent inserted, to help with his jaundice.

“I will go back there to have this stent inserted. I don’t really know what’s going to happen but I keep the faith. And if I should go, I will go with my colours flying.”

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Marika Champion said the department regretted any negative experience of any patient.

She said staff were always expected to treat patients with dignity and respect.

“Should this not be the case we urge the public to let us know via one of the many channels for complaints,” she said.

She said there were mechanisms in place to deal with patient complaints.

“We are always ready to interact with patients, and urge them to approach us in any of our channels for assistance.”

Champion added that it was not a common occurrence for the hospital to receive complaints about service and a lack of compassion.

