Jaco Louw's body was discovered with several stab wounds by a farmworker on his farm near Lutzville on the West Coast. Photo: Twitter / Ian Cameron

Cape Town – A well-known farmer was stabbed to death outside his home in the Lutzville area on the West Coast on Sunday. According to Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, the murder of the 57-year-old, identified as Jaco Louw, is believed to have happened around 10.45am. His body was discovered with several stab wounds by a farmworker.

"According to information, police attended to the scene and upon their arrival. They found a body of a 57-year-old man with (a) stab wound to his body," Rwexana said.

No has been arrested yet for the murder, she added.

On Facebook, Afriforum's head of community safety, Ian Cameron, said Louw was one of their farm safety watch members.

Cameron told Netwerk24: "It's believed that he lived alone on the farm outside the town. Such a brutal murder is rare in the Lutzville area."

MEC for Community Safety Alan Winde said crime is reaching rampant proportions in the Western Cape, with 10 cases of murder and 10 cases of attempted murder being reported every day.

Billy Claasen, executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, told News24: "It is a barbaric attack on a member of the agricultural community of our beautiful region.

"Agriculture is the economic hub of our region and the West Coast is also one of the food baskets of the Western Cape province," he said.

"We want to convey our deepest condolences and sympathy to his family and the agricultural community."

Cape Times



