Photo: Leon Knipe/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police are investigating an incident in which a taxi driver was shot and killed at BP clocktower on Thursday morning in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain. Witnesses to the incident say the well-known driver was at the BP Garage in Selina Street off Eisleben Road when an unknown man opened fire on him where he stood outside his taxi.

They say passengers had to duck and dive behind the taxi as bullets seemingly came from everywhere. The garage serves as a taxi rank as well.

The 36-year-old driver was shot in the right side of his face and died on the scene.

Police arrived soon thereafter as shocked commuters and residents stood around.

The driver worked on the Century City / Mitchells Plain route. Paramedics declared the driver dead on the scene.

It is not clear whether the shooting was gang-related. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk,confirmed the incident.

“The circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday morning in Eisleben Road, Lentegeur near a petrol station where a 36-year-old man (taxi driver) was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“A murder case was registered for investigation. Our crime scene experts were on the scene combing the area for clues.

“Anyone with any information about this fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Lentegeur SAPS,” Van Wyk said.

