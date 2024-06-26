We'll not be bullied, says Hlope

In his first media engagement since assuming the role of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party leader in Parliament, ex-Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe maintained that the decision to impeach him was political. Asked if he would pursue the challenge of his impeachment as judge, Hlophe said he was now in Parliament to serve the people.

“The decision to impeach me was a political decision. There was no law in it, so I am here as a politician to join other politicians,” he said. Hlophe was impeached earlier this year after ANC and DA MPs joined hands and voted in favour of a motion to remove him as the judge president of the Western Cape. A total of 305 members voted in support of his impeachment, while 25 voted against his removal.

He was among 58 MK Party members who were sworn in as MPs on Tuesday after the organisation initially boycotted the first sitting of the National Assembly. Acting Western Cape Judge President Patricia Goliath and National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza administered the swearing-in ceremony. MK Party MPs and two from the ANC, including former sport, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa, the MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and the party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, were sworn in, in groups of five. Hlophe said his party regarded itself as the official opposition and would not be bullied by anyone.

“We consider ourselves, the MK Party, as the official opposition in the country because the official party, the DA, is now part of the Government of National Unity (GNU). “We are going to work very closely with other progressive parties in the opposition. I have in mind the EFF, the ATM and other progressive parties,” Hlophe said. The MK Party had not abandoned its legal challenge over the election results.

“The fact that we are participating in the National Assembly should not be construed as an indication that we have now abandoned the legal action. We are convinced these elections were rigged, that is our case and the case is taken to appropriate forums.” The former Western Cape High Court judge president said they were in Parliament to “work” and stay out of petty politics. “We are elected by our people. We consider that to be our role,” he said, adding that they would be robust but respectful in their parliamentary engagements.

“Please make no mistake: we are not to be bullied by anyone. We know our rights, we are adults and we know why we are here. We are to be polite and courteous to colleagues but firm on issues we stand for.” Among those was the issue of land, for which the MK Party was unapologetic. “We want each and every South African, black and white, to have access to land,” he said.

Nor were they apologetic in their call for the law to be Africanised, he said. “By that we mean bringing back laws that used to govern African people. “One of these is that the land in Africa can’t be the subject of private ownership. The land belongs to the nation, it does not form part of private ownership.”

He added that in wanting the Constitution to be amended, the MK Party intended to act within the law, and in the National Assembly they will act within the rules and practices. “We are not hooligans. “We are going to fight for our causes within the law.”

Hlophe said his party’s call for the Constitution to provide for land to be expropriated without compensation did not mean looting. “We will be canvassing in a civilised manner within the law to have the law changed.” He said they had not taken a position on the Phala Phala scandal, which the EFF wants resuscitated despite being concluded by the previous Parliament.