Wellington Civic Centre to reopen after Covid-19 case

Cape Town – Operations at the Wellington Civic Centre are expected to resume today after deep-cleaning and sanitising because an employee tested positive for Covid-19. The centre was closed on Thursday following test results that confirmed the employee had contracted the virus from a family member. This was the first case at the centre. Municipality spokesperson Riana Geldenhuys said the employee was currently in self isolation and doing well. “Municipal employees who have been in close contact with the employee have also been placed in self isolation for 14 days and asked to monitor themselves for symptoms. "Should they show any flu-like symptoms, they will be tested for Covid-19. This is the first reported Covid-19 positive case among Drakenstein Municipality staff at the Wellington Civic Centre, and the first time the Wellington Civic Centre has had to temporarily close its doors.

"The Drakenstein municipality arranged for all affected work areas to be decontaminated and the workplace will be safe for workers to return to work,” said Geldenhuys.

The municipality currently has three reported positive cases among its employees. The other two staff members do not work with the public.

“They are both in self-isolation as well. The one has been working from home since the start of the lockdown and the other one's workplace has been disinfected and made safe for co-workers.

"Municipal essential services work continues as prescribed and allowed under lockdown. All workers are screened when they report for duty, and hand sanitiser, soap and water are available at work areas as a hygiene measure.

"Social distancing is enforced. Persons not wearing masks are not allowed to enter municipal buildings, as dictated by the national regulations,” she said.

Cape Times