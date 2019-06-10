A Wellington primary school teacher has claimed the coveted Mr South Africa 2019 title at a glamorous ceremony held at the Bay Hotel in Camps Bay. Mr South Africa Instagram

A Wellington primary school teacher has claimed the coveted Mr South Africa 2019 title at a glamorous ceremony held at the Bay Hotel in Camps Bay at the weekend. Huguenot Primary teacher Heinrich Gabler was a top 14 finalist in the 2017 edition, and decided to give this year’s competition a shot, beating out first prince Shaun Stander and second prince Bhekuzinde Nobunga for the win.

Born in Somerset West, the 28-year- old has not had an easy upbringing, which he said proved that with a push in the right direction, dedication and talent, you could overcome your circumstances.

Gabler was 9 when his mother died in a car accident. He, his older sister and two brothers were then brought to House Andrew Murray, a children’s home in Wellington.

Growing up, Gabler said, he wanted to pursue a rugby career, but he put those dreams aside to become a teacher and work with children. He also developed a love for modelling, winning titles including Mister Huguenot, Mister Western Cape and Mister Winelands.

“I have a passion for children and love inspiring people to become the best version of themselves.

“Winning Mr SA means the world to me, I really hope it gives the people of South Africa hope by showing that it doesn’t matter where you come from in life, what matters most is where you are heading.

“It was a long, tough but amazing journey. I’m extremely thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey.

“I made some incredible friends and promised my fellow finalists that I will always support them. I’m thankful for the brotherhood among us,” he said.

Mr SA chief executive JP Robberts said this year’s competition focused on finding the best role-model possible, irrespective of looks. “People absolutely love Heinrich, not only is he an amazing person, he has a good story to tell and lessons to share as a role-model. He is an inspirational young man and the best ambassador for our brand.”

