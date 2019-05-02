Claudia van Schalkwyk Photo: SADE THOMPSON

Cape Town – After losing her sister to cancer, Mitchells Plain resident Claudia van Schalkwyk has made it her mission to lower the risk of cancer for young women. Van Schalkwyk’s sister, Leony de Wee, died of cancer last year. As a result, Van Schalkwyk started the Urban Beauty Academy (UBA) 90-Day Wellness Challenge.

The main aim is to help young women lose weight over 90 days and to lead healthier lifestyles, and UBA will be hosting their third big reveal of participants next week.

“The challenge is a programme that promotes a lifestyle that God intended us to live so that we can have a healthier life - a happier, fuller life. That is at the heart of the programme,” Van Schalkwyk said.

She said the finals would be a family event at which they wanted to raise awareness on how to live a healthier life.

“That is the main aim of this market, and obviously to announce our winner. We are in season three now. We have 20 contestants. It is an all-women affair this time. They will be walking the ramp in their ‘new bodies’.

“They are going to showcase their hard work of the past 90 days in the form of a fashion show. We have some designers who will be sponsoring clothes for the contestants.

"There will be a wellness market and we need vendors to showcase whatever wellness-related products they have available. The cost of a stall is R500,” Van Schalkwyk said.

The Big Reveal takes place on May 19 at the Eagles Vlei Farm in Stellenbosch, from noon until 5pm. Three of the Cape’s most loved singers, Karin Kortje, Jarrad Rickets and Robin Pieters, as well as popular band Jeodhouse, will perform.

Contact Urban Beauty Academy at 021 829 9432 or [email protected] for more information.

Cape Times