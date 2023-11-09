West Coast killer to serve more than seven decades behind bars

A West Coast man has been sentenced to 76 years behind bars following his conviction on a number of charges including murder, attempted murder and attempted rape at the Western Cape High Court.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Duran Constable started committing crime in 2005 at the age of 17 when he was found guilty for theft. This week, Constable, 35, was sentenced to nearly eight decades imprisonment for crimes committed in Laaiplek and Moorreesburg during 2022. “During January 2022 Constable continued with his violent and disturbing crimes, on January 23, 2022 he entered a house in Noordhoek in Velddrif and tried to rape the 29-year-old victim.

“The victim grabbed a knife to scare (Constable) but he took the knife forcefully and stabbed the victim twice in her right upper arm. “She managed to flee to her neighbours and the police were notified of the incident and Constable was arrested on the scene. “While he was attending court in Laaiplek on the charges of attempted rape and housebreaking, Constable found himself on the Klipheuwel Farm in Moorreesburg on April, 5, 2022. He entered the farm and went to the back door of the main house, and told the domestic worker that he need to see the owner.

“While the domestic worker went to the owner, he entered the house and took a knife that was in the kitchen and followed her. A scuffle followed and his victim, Ingrid Koch, 65, was screaming for help as Constable attacked her, while her husband tried to intervene and sustained several stab wounds. “(The husband) survived the attack (while his wife) Koch died on the scene and Constable took the necklace that was around her neck. “Farm workers heard the call for help and chased after Constable and caught up to him, and he was arrested and detained,” said Van Wyk.

Laaiplek and Moorreesburg dockets were sent to the high court. Constable was sentenced to three years for housebreaking and 15 years for attempted rape in the Laaiplek case. In the Moorreesburg case, he received three years for housebreaking, 10 years for robbery aggravated, 15 years for attempted murder and 30 years for the murder of Koch - a total of 58 years imprisonment.