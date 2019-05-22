Lionel Adendorf Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – The ANC in the Western Cape has welcomed a decision by the Western Cape High Court to strike from the roll a matter brought against it by former provincial spokesperson Lionel Adendorf. The court ruled on Wednesday that the matter was not urgent, that it be struck off the roll and that each party should pay its own costs.

Reacting to the ruling, ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs said: “We welcome the court’s decision. This vindicates our position as the PEC (provincial executive committee).

"It is regrettable that the applicant chose to prefer to go to court, instead of exhausting internal organisational procedures.”

The ANC also confirmed that the Western Cape ANC deployees to the National Council of Provinces, provincial treasurer Maurencia Gillion and Edward Njadu, will be sworn in tomorrow.

Adendorf was suspended as spokesperson and political head of communications at the weekend, when the PEC also overturned the suspension of Gillion regarding a R1 million donation.

Adendorf claimed he had sent two letters to the party leader where he listed his grievances, but that these had gone unanswered, deeming the legal action he had resorted to "unfortunate".

“I’ve decided to apply for an urgent order in the Cape High Court where I’m basically asking the court to declare the meeting at which certain decisions were purportedly taken, invalid and illegitimate,” he said.

The ANC in the Western Cape refuted claims that there was disunity within its provincial structures after relieving Adendorf of his duties.