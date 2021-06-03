Western Cape authorities call halt on initiation season

Cape Town - Traditional surgeons have started initiating boys, saying they were not consulted as the province moved to put a break on the initiation season.

The season was previously expected to resume in the province this month, but the provincial health department recommended a postponement, which is being reviewed.

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) has submitted the initiation risk adjusted plan to the national government and said it was awaiting approval.

Traditional surgeon and Somagwaza Institute chairperson, Sikelela Zokufa, said they were taken aback by the department’s move as they had started initiating boys.

“The MEC (Anroux Marais) announced the lifting of the suspension of initiation from June 1, 2021. Now, as traditional custodians, we have started initiating boys and we are continuing this weekend with more boys.

“We agreed with the department to resume the initiation. If there are new developments, we don’t know (about them). All we know is that we did communicate with them and shared with them all the reasons we are saying we should resume and we had agreed,” he said.

He said they had not communicated with the Department of Health.

Marais’ spokesperson, Stacy McLean, said: “We have submitted the risk adjusted plan for approval by the Department of Cogta, which is required by law before initiation progresses. We remain engaged and in consultation with the initiation forums across the province informing them of the Department of Health's advisory and reviewed risk adjusted plan,” she said.

Cogta spokesperson Lungi Mtshali said the department in the province was aware that the communities wanted to continue with the initiation process.

“They, as the province, only need to submit their plan to the national departments of Health and Cogta,” Mtshali said.

Embo Initiation Forum spokesperson Mandla Mlambo said the government needed to appoint someone who thoroughly understood the culture.

“As the forum, we will approach the government to at least allow us to take a certain number of boys so that we can abide by the rules and regulations of the pandemic. By the way, we were going to take a certain number and that is what we agreed on even before.

“I don't know what made them change now. What are we going to do with those that have been initiated? Also, what about those who are on the list and they know very well that by this weekend it is their turn? The parents of the boys have prepared and they have long waited for this moment to come so that they can get over it,” said Mlambo

A disappointed mother who was to take her son to initiation school said she had registered him and nothing would stop her.

“Those who make decisions at the government offices have to first consult the people on the ground. How can they agree that the initiation must continue and within a month they change their minds?”

