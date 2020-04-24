Western Cape Blood Service reassures donors after driver tests positive for Covid-19

Cape Town – The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has reassured donors that it is safe to donate blood after a Pinelands-based driver tested positive for Covid-19. The staff member first started showing Covid-19 symptoms on April 17 and it was confirmed on Wednesday. Contact between the affected employee, staff members and other possible interactions were deemed low-risk exposures by the WCBS. "Procedures are in place for all staff displaying any potential symptoms suggestive of respiratory infections or Covid-19 illness, and they will be referred to their doctor immediately. "The monitoring protocol includes twice-daily temperature checks and symptom assessment.

"The WCBS would like to assure blood donors and the public that it is safe to donate blood and it remains crucial that we continue to supply the Western Cape with safe and sufficient blood during this extremely challenging time," it said in a statement.

According to the WCBS, all its vehicles were sanitised and face masks were provided for all staff, including passengers.

"The amount of passengers in all WCBS vehicles is limited according to government guidelines to reduce risk," it said.

"In addition, measures have been introduced at blood donation clinics to ensure the pre-screening of blood donors, social distancing, and universal precautions for the blood donor community."

Routine blood donor health assessment measures are in place to prevent people with clinical respiratory infections from donating blood.

"For example, blood donors must be in good health on the day of donation, and be negative for any risk factors surveyed by the blood donor questionnaire," the WCBS said.

