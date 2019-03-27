The solar PV system at their headquarters will produce 335 000kWh of clean energy a year for the next 25 years. Photo: www.solafuture.co.za

Cape Town – The newly rebranded Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) has received a solar boost to its headquarters in the form of solar panels. The organisation, providing essential blood services to hospitals in the province, will now be powered by the sun during the day.

This is thanks to SOLA Future Energy, which designed and constructed the solar PV system.

The system comprises 676 solar panels and four solar inverters which convert direct current electricity from the sun into usable AC electricity.

WCBS chief executive Dr Greg Bellairs said: “At the Western Cape Blood Service, a reliable supply of energy is critical to our operations and the sustainability of our organisation.

“We always consider the environment in which we operate, and we are proud to move to solar power as the first step towards cleaner energy.”

He said the current energy consumption of the WCBS headquarters stood at just under 1 million kilowatt hours a year.

The solar system will save the service more than a third of its energy requirements - and prevent 300 tons of carbon emissions a year.

The solar PV system at their headquarters will produce 335 000kWh of clean energy a year for the next 25 years.

Chief executive of SOLA Future Energy Dom Wills said: “Climate Change will affect human health, particularly in Africa.

"Procuring renewable energy is an admirable way of displaying a commitment to reducing the effects of climate change and ensuring better health of individuals in the Western Cape region.”

The Western Cape Blood Service collects and distributes blood to state and private hospitals around the province, where it is used for accident and trauma victims, surgery and other procedures.

Currently, the blood service has enough blood for four days.

Many people will rely on a blood transfusion at some point in their lives, and the WCBS is the essential partner between donation and transfusion.

