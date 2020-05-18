Western Cape Children's Commissioner to take up office next month

Cape Town – Christina Nomdo has formally accepted the Children's Commissioner post in the Western Cape. She will take up office on June 1. Her recommendation had been forwarded to Premier Alan Winde on March 19, which he accepted, by the standing committee on social development . "It gives me great pleasure to announce that the appointment process for the Children's Commissioner has been finalised, with Ms Christina Nomdo formally accepting the post last week," Winde said on Monday. "The Children's Commissioner is an incredibly important role, as the person is tasked with monitoring, researching, investigating, lobbying and reporting on children and their best interests. "By accepting this post, Ms Nomdo not only makes history by becoming the first Children's Commissioner in the country, but also becomes an advocate for children and a guardian of their rights.

"Children in South Africa face many issues today, including poverty, crime, abuse and neglect. At the moment, children are also dealing with the uncertainty and fear around the coronavirus, with learning interrupted by school closures.

"The Children's Commissioner in the Western Cape will help to give children a voice, and to explore how they experience these issues and their impact on children.

"Ms Nomdo has my support and the support of the Western Cape Government to do her work, but the Office of the Children's Commissioner must be independent in line with the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Act.

"We look forward to working with Ms Nomdo and her office in order to ensure the rights of children in the Western Cape are upheld and their best interests served."

Winde had earlier indicated that Nomdo is "imminently qualified for the role, with international experience, in Africa most notably but elsewhere also, advocating for human rights and developing practical tools for children’s safety”.

Cape Times