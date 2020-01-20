Western Cape, City officials in blame game over MyCiTi N2 Express deadlock









File picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Poor Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents will continue suffering trying to get into the CBD as the City has now blamed the national Department of Transport for delays in resolving the impasse over the suspended MyCiTi N2 Express. Metrorail has also confirmed that it would “take time” for the Central Line to be up and running again due to vandalism. Residents who live out of the City have had to look for alternative employment opportunities, saying they were now spending too much money on transport, with the two services being suspended. The City failed to meet its own deadline last year to get the MyCiTi N2 Express route operational. The route was used by about 6 000 people. It was suspended in June. The City tried to find an interim operator, which was supposed to have started in December, but this, too, never happened.

Transport Mayco member Felicity Purchase has since blamed the department for a “major setback”, saying it had demanded to be involved in the mediation process.

But Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s spokesperson Ayanda-Allie Paine said the ministry got involved after being invited by the City, aggrieved taxi operators and the provincial government.

“The Ministry of Transport is indeed involved in the facilitation of discussions among the parties in dispute over the N2 Express service.

"The aim of the NDOT (national Department of Transport) intervention is to find an amicable solution to the impasse, a solution that would lead to the restoration of services,” said Paine.

Purchase said the department was the funding source to operate the N2 Express service.

“The national Department of Transport instructed the City that they wanted to intervene to find a solution but, unfortunately, they have not succeeded in doing so.

"Their decision to involve themselves in the mediation process delayed the matter significantly,” Purchase said.

Simthandile Kholose, a security guard in Salt River, said: “We had hoped that by the time we returned from the holidays and went back to work, one of the services, especially the trains, would be operational again.

“As Khayelitsha commuters, we spend about R50 on a single taxi trip to town and to areas like Salt River. This means we now spend around R1 200 a month on transport, whereas we spent R190 on a monthly train ticket.”

Kholose said other commuters including his friend were forced to change jobs as they spent most of their salaries on getting to work.

Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “The continued theft poses operational safety issues that deviate from our conditions of license.

"Prasa is working on an integrated implementation plan to recover the service which includes corridor walling, monitoring technology and electrical rehabilitation.

"A robust procurement process is being implemented to repair the damaged lines. This will be announced in due course.”

The Khayelitsha Development Forum and activist organisation #Unite Behind said they were disappointed by the “omission of the Central Line” when Mbalula and Prasa’s newly appointed administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, briefed the country last week.

Cape Times