Western Cape could be in the 4th wave next week

CAPE TOWN - While President Cyril Ramaphosa hinted a review of the country’s current lockdown in his weekly newsletter, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases recorded 6 381 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 3 038 075 - a 26.4% spike in positivity rate. Covid-19-related deaths now stand at 89 975 after nine were recorded on Monday.

“We will soon be convening a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council to review the state of the pandemic. This will enable us to take whatever further measures are needed to keep people safe and healthy. While we do not yet know what impact the Omicron variant will have on hospital admissions, we have been preparing hospitals to admit more patients, and we are investigating how we can quickly secure medication for treating Covid-19,” said Ramaphosa. As health authorities continue to keep a close eye on increasing cases of Covid-19 amid the rapid spreading Omicron variant, the provincial health department expects the province to enter a fourth wave by as soon as next week. “With the new Omicron variant rapidly spreading, vaccination is more important than ever before to protect against severe illness and death. We once again appeal to those who have not yet been vaccinated to take up any of the many opportunities we are providing within their communities. Get vaccinated and be protected, especially as we are entering the fourth wave,” said provincial health spokesperson Mark van der Heever.

“The fourth wave definition is 30% of the previous wave. At the peak of the previous wave peak based on the 7-day moving average (7dma), we saw 3 581 new cases per day so in all likelihood if 7dma reaches 1100 cases per day we would be in the fourth wave. “We are currently seeing 587 new cases per day (7dma) but increasing very steeply so it is likely that we will enter the beginning of the fourth wave by the end of this week or early next week at the latest. In the Metro, all sub-districts are starting to see increases, particularly Northern, Southern, Western, Tygerberg and Klipfontein.” While hospitalisation numbers remain low, they are still monitoring the situation as experts agreed it is too early to predict severity of symptoms.

UWC South African National Bioinformatics Institute researcher, Peter van Heusden said: “Besides a massive increase in case count, so far all reports are of mild cases but we are talking about something showing up in the younger population so far, so all too early to say what that means in terms of the intensity of the wave. Give it another week to see.” The province has more than 20 000 deaths related to Covid-19. “With previous waves the rise in deaths happened a month and a half or two months after the start of the wave. Maybe a week from now we should have a sense of whether there is a lower rise in deaths or not.

“What seems to be happening with Omicron, the trajectory of mutation is driven by evading immunity, new mutations seem to be ones giving the virus an opportunity to evade someone that has some immunity,” he said. Doctors Without Borders (MSF) spokesperson, Lindokuhle Yengo said their doctors and nurses worked in Covid-19 wards in hospitals in three South African provinces during the third wave. “In assessing whether or not to mount any hospital-based responses in the fourth wave, MSF is currently monitoring hospital admissions in multiple contexts,” he said.

Meanwhile Finance MEC David Maynier announced the reprioritization and allocation of an additional R211.3 million to fight the pandemic including provision for booster shots. “To avoid further lockdowns, we must have an effective vaccination programme, a robust health platform with enough beds, oxygen and health care workers to take care of patients; and an effective booster programme to provide “booster shots” to as many people as fast as possible in the Western Cape,” he said during his Medium Term Budget Policy Statement on Monday. About R800 million had also been ring fenced in the provincial reserves to “ensure that we are sufficiently agile, and flexible in our response” to fight the pandemic in the Western Cape, he said.