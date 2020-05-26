Western Cape dam levels at 35%, but wet weather boost expected

Cape Town – The first cold front of winter made landfall early yesterday in Cape Town. It brought stormy, cold and wet weather, reinforced by gale-force winds, across large parts of the province.

The South African Weather Service has advised that the conditions can be expected into the rest of the week, with snowfall predicted for the mountain passes in the province.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has urged the public to be cautious when travelling outdoors.

“We’re happy to see some wet weather in the Western Cape because it means our dam levels will get a much-needed boost. At the moment the dam levels across the province are at 35.1%. Last year at this time the level was 33.5%.

"We hope to see more rainfall, especially in our Karoo and upper West Coast regions. The rain comes with very cold weather and that brings new challenges for the public as well as the emergency services.”

In Cape Town, Joe Slovo and Simon’s Town were among areas affected by strong winds and rain.

Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell said Zone 13 in Joe Slovo was affected due to a blocked drain that caused the informal dwellings to be flooded, while a tree was uprooted and fell into the roadway in Dorries Drive, Simon’s Town.