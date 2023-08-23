Western Cape dam levels at over 90%

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said its weekly dam hydrological report released on Monday indicated that the Western Cape State of Dams, which combines all dams in the province, stood at 91.38%, compared to 91.12% at the same time last week.

Western Cape dam levels have marginally increased, and currently stand at over 90%.

“The department is pleased with rains received in and around Cape Town at the beginning of the week and hopes that the downpours will recharge dams in the nearby catchments,” DWS said in a statement.

“Commendably, a steady healthy water yield is maintained in most of the river catchments in the province including the Olifants-Doorn, Gouritz River catchments with some dams hovering above 90%.”

DWS Western Cape provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said that while her department was pleased with the rate at which the dams were replenishing, water users were still reminded that South Africa was a water-stressed country.