Western Cape dam levels at over 90%

Western Cape dam levels have marginally increased, and currently stand at over 90%.
The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) said its weekly dam hydrological report released on Monday indicated that the Western Cape State of Dams, which combines all dams in the province, stood at 91.38%, compared to 91.12% at the same time last week.
“The department is pleased with rains received in and around Cape Town at the beginning of the week and hopes that the downpours will recharge dams in the nearby catchments,” DWS said in a statement.
“Commendably, a steady healthy water yield is maintained in most of the river catchments in the province including the Olifants-Doorn, Gouritz River catchments with some dams hovering above 90%.”
DWS Western Cape provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said that while her department was pleased with the rate at which the dams were replenishing, water users were still reminded that South Africa was a water-stressed country.
“We urge all water users in the Western Cape to use water sparingly. It is more critical now for our province to be circumspect in its water consumption because our rains are mostly experienced in the winter season,” said Bila-Mupariwa.
The following dam levels were recorded at individual dams:
● Theewaterskloof Dam - 100.43%
● Clanwilliam Dam - 99.72%
● Brandvlei Dam - 77.43%
● Berg River Dam - 100.38%
● Wolwedans Dam - 99.72%
Cape Times