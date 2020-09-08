Western Cape dam levels continue to see increases

Cape Town - The latest average dam level in the province stands at 75.3%, the highest in years.

The provincial Department of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning said dams across the province have seen good increases thanks to a good winter rainfall season, although there are still some parts of the province that have yet to receive the rain they need. These are largely within the agriculture areas of the Karoo.

MEC Anton Bredell said that Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest in the province, was 94.6% full.

“It was wonderful to see in the past week how a few of the Clanwilliam Dam sluices were opened to try to lower the dam’s water level. Only a month or two ago the dam was less than 20% full.

“Consumers continue to use much less water than in years before the drought, a good sign in terms of responsible water use. This lower consumption has helped dams to recover too,” Bredell said. |